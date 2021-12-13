20 years of Parliament attack: President Kovind, PM Modi, other Ministers pay tributes

On December 13, 2001, 5 members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist group entered the Parliament house while the Lok Sabha was in session. Today, marks 20 years of the most alarming act of terrorism in Indian soil.

The terrorists came in an ambassador car and got an entry with forged government stickers. When the car moved inside the Parliament complex, one of the staff got suspicious, and the car was forced to turn back.

One of the terrorist got down from the car and opened fire, and the attack lasted for 40 minutes. A total of 9 people lost their lives. The House was adjourned during the attack and about 100 were present in the building.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “I pay my tributes to all those security personnel who were martyred in the line of duty during the Parliament attack in 2001. Their service to the nation and supreme sacrifice continues to inspire every citizen.”

Also read: There are states ‘clearly guilty’ of supporting terrorism: India at UN

President of India Ram Nath Kovind tweeted: “I pay homage to the brave security personnel who laid down their lives on this day in 2001, defending the Parliament of the world’s largest democracy against a dastardly terrorist attack. The nation shall forever remain grateful to them for their supreme sacrifice.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted: “I salute the courage and valour of all the brave security forces who made their supreme sacrifice to protect the pride of the nation in the cowardly terrorist attack on the Parliament House, the temple of Indian democracy. Your unparalleled valour and immortal sacrifice will always inspire us to serve the nation.”

Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh tweeted: “My tributes to those brave security personnel who sacrificed their lives during attack on the Parliament House in 2001. The nation will remain grateful for their courage and supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.”