2021 floods: Kerala Sasthra Sahitya Parishad seeks ban on construction, quarrying in fragile areas 

Jan 23 The Kerala Sastra Sahitya Parishad (KSSP) has come out with a slew of recommendations before the Government to avoid further natural calamities. The KSSP report comes in the wake of the massive landslides and floods that occurred in Koottikkal and Kokkayar grama panchayats in October 2021. KSSP has recommended enforcing strict restrictions, including a ban on construction activities, quarrying, and unscientific agricultural practices, in the landslide-hit regions. It pointed out that landslides had occurred in places that had earlier been identified as hazardous zones by the National Centre for Earth Science Studies. Hence, the existing landslide hazard zonation maps have to be revised and updated on appropriate scales at the panchayat level as chances of extreme rainfall incidents can be expected more frequently in the future. The local self-government institutions should form and maintain permanent voluntary disaster management teams to train and guide people in hazard zones. There are still chances of further toppling and wedge failure in landslide-hit sites such as Vempala, Poovanchi and Plappally, posing a threat to habitations and human life. To pre-empt future disasters, KSSP has sought a ban on all building construction near first and second order streams on steep slopes. The report also recommended restricting unscientific agricultural practices such as making trenches and terraces for water conservation, banning quarries in and near areas identified as moderate hazard zones, besides high hazard zones, to ensure proper drainage for run-off water in slopes before the rainy season. It also suggested discouraging the practice of rebuilding houses at the site of damaged ones. To avoid further disasters, the rocks in these sites have to be urgently removed without blasting. The original depth of the streams and the river has to be restored by dredging the large quantity of accumulated debris, silt, and boulders, subject to environment audit. The sand and rock thus salvaged can be used for construction purposes. The report also sought to set up rain gauge stations and start regular monitoring in hazardous areas still inhabited by people. The study was jointly conducted by the Kottayam district committee of KSSP, the Integrated Rural Technology Centre (IRTC), Palakkad, and the Centre for Natural Resource Management, Christ College, Irinjalakuda.

SHARE













