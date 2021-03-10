21.69 lakh more doses of Covishield vaccine reach Kerala

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Kerala received 21.69 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine by late Tuesday evening at three major centres.
These include 7.34 lakh doses at Thiruvananthapuram; 8.53 lakh at Ernakulam; and 5.81 lakh at Kozhikode, a spokesperson for the State government said.
This is over and above the 48,960 doses it earlier on Tuesday after acute shortage of vaccines was reported at many places after ineligible people jumped the queue leading to suspension of the inoculation programme on Monday and Tuesday at most centres, including private hospitals.
Also read: Kerala: Not what the doctor ordered
The incoming consignment of more than 21 lakh doses will help hasten the vaccination programme, the spokesperson said. Till Tuesday, 10.19 lakh people have been inoculated including 3.65 lakh healthcare workers with 1.86 lakh receiving both doses of the vaccine.
The developments come on the day after Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary PK Mishra directed the States to expand the capacity of vaccine administration by operationalising as many health facilities as possible as vaccination centres. State/Union Territory administrations should ensure equitable and easy access to all.
Registrations must be made convenient by maximising available slots on the CoWIN platform, with vaccination centres publishing sessions for up to four weeks ahead. Meanwhile, nearly 17 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 9 pm on Monday making it the highest single day coverage since the beginning of the drive.
On Tuesday, Kerala saw the test positivity rate come down to below four per cent after it had on a tear-away growth from September last and touched a high of close to 17 per cent midway. Currently, there are only 37,150 people under treatment in the state against a one-time peak of 1.8 lakh late last year.
State Health minister KK Shailaja said 65,906 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Till now, a cumulative 1.19 crore samples have been tested. She said that 1.66 lakh individuals are under observation with 5,209 in isolation wards of various hospitals.
Active cases have been on a declining trend which, after witnessing a peak close to 94,000 in October last had reduced to 2,316, the second highest after Maharashtra on Monday. The death toll is 4,328 with a case fatality ratio of 0.4 per cent that continues to be one of the lowest in the country.
