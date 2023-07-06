National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Thursday met with French President’s diplomatic advisor Emmanuel Bonne to discuss strategic issues and give shape to bilateral agenda ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Paris next week.

The main agenda of the discussions was preparations for Modi’s visit and continuation of strategic dialogue, people familiar with talks between Doval and Bonne stated.

The French have reportedly offered to co-develop engines to power advanced multi-role combat aircraft (AMCA) and deck-based fighter aircraft, after the US-based BE signed a deal with HAL for co-manufacturing engines for Tejas MK-2. There is also a buzz that French are exerting pressure on India to sign the deal for naval version of Rafale which Indian Navy wants to buy to augment its fleet for aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

French, over the years and since Galwan, have emerged key security and strategic partner of India. India had also procured 36 Rafale jets from French aerospace major Dassault Aviation.

A 269-member Indian contingent of tri-services will be marching alongside their French counterparts in Paris to mark their National Day, also known as Bastille Day, on July 14, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited as Chief Guest.

Celebrating 25 years of partnership

The Indian armed forces contingent left for France on Thursday, stated Ministry of Defence (MoD). This year, both the countries are celebrating 25 years of strategic partnership.

Over the years, India and France have become reliable defence partners which is seeded into the fact that the armies of both the countries have been participating in joint exercises and sharing their experiences.

The coming together of both the forces is rooted in an association of the Indian and the French Armies that dates back to World War-I.

The Indian Army contingent comprising of 77 marching personnel and 38 members of the Rajputana Rifles Band is being led by Captain Aman Jagtap, informed MoD. Indian Navy contingent is being led by Commander Vrat Baghel while the Indian Air Force contingent by Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, Ministry said. The Rafale fighter jets will also participate in the fly past during the parade.

The MoD stated that its contingent is being represented by Punjab Regiment which is one of the oldest regiments of the Indian Army. “The troops of the regiment have participated in both the World Wars as well as the post-independence operations. In World War-I, they were awarded 18 Battle and Theatre Honours. The gallant soldiers fought in Mesopotamia, Gallipoli, Palestine, Egypt, China, Hongkong, Damascus, and France,” narrated Army sources.

Indian troops

“Indian troops valiantly fought on French soil also. Their courage, valour and supreme sacrifice not only thwarted the enemy but also significantly contributed towards winning the war. In France, they took part in an offensive near Neuve Chapelle in September 1915 earning the Battle Honours ‘Loos’ and ‘France and Flanders,” the Ministry said.

Over 1.3 million Indian soldiers participated in the World War-I and almost 74,000 of them fought in the muddy trenches to never return again, while another 67,000 were wounded, stated MoD to recall the glorious history. In World War-II, they earned 16 Battle Honours and 14 Theatre Honours.

The Rajputana Rifles Regiment Band, raised in 1920 at Nasirabad of Rajasthan, is accompanying the Paris-bound contingent. The regiment, which took part in some of the bloodiest battles in many theatres of the world, is the senior most rifle regiment of the Indian Army, stated the Ministry.