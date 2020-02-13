2nd edition of Cargo Connexions Conclave in Coimbatore on February 14

The second edition of “Cargo Connexions Conclave” is scheduled at The Residency Towers in Coimbatore on February 14.

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) is organizing this event jointly with India Sea Trade.

N Sivasailam, Special Secretary (Logistics), Department of Commerce is to be the Chief Guest.

The objective of the event is to address the challenges confronting the cargo, logistics and shipping industry and lay a road map for a well-established logistics infrastructure and services to ensure last mile connectivity.