₹300-crore solid waste management plan for Delhi

The Centre has approved a ₹300-crore plan for improving solid waste management in Delhi, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri has announced.

Addressing an event organised by the Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI), Puri said the fund would be utilised for procuring machines for collection, transport and storage of solid waste, procurement of decentralised treatment plans and special machines for upkeep of drains and sewers.

Puri also said a plan of action had been drawn up to enable 500 Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) cities acquire credit ratings to enable them to mobilise resources for infrastructure projects.

The ministry has undertaken an assessment of fund requirements till 2022 and the likely availability of funds and has set up a special purpose vehicle to tap the market, he added.