33 more Covid-19 cases in TN, Chennai now centre of pandemic in State

Thirty-three persons tested positive for the cornonavirus today in Tamil Nadu, taking the total number of cases in the State to 1,629. Of the total, 15 are in Chennai.

Chennai is now the centre of focus for Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu. With a total of 373 cases, the capital city contributes to nearly one-fourth of the total 1,629 positive cases in the State. Coimbatore is a distant second with 134 and Tirupur third with 109 cases, according to government data.

On Wednesday, the total number of blood samples tested was 5,978, and so far it is 59,023.

The number of Covid-19 suspected individuals in isolation ward admission is 1,878. Today, following the treatment, 27 Covid-19 positive persons were discharged, taking the total number of cured patients to 662. The total number of active cases as on date was 946, the data said.

With no death reported today, the total number of Covid-19 patients who died in the State remained unchanged at 18.

The data said that 3,372 ventilators and 29,074 isolation beds are available in the State.

Meanwhile, four more mediapersons in Chennai tested positive for Covid-19, taking the total number to 32.

Aid measures

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that an aid of ₹50 lakh would be given to the family of any frontline personnel involved in coronavirus-related works from all departments. This includes health, police, local administration and cleanliness workers. If they die due to the infection, a government job would be provided to one of their family members.

A State government release said that tokens would be issued on April 24 and 25 to family-card holders to receive essential commodities from ration shops. The tokens will provide the date and time to collect the supply in their respective ration shops.