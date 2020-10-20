₹35.26 cr seized till October 19 in poll-bound Bihar

The authorities have seized ₹35.26 crore during campaigning for the Bihar Assembly elections the Election Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

In addition, Nepalese currency worth 79.85 lakh have also been seized. The first phase of polling is on October 28, followed by November 3 and November 7.

The Election Commission has marked 91 Assembly Constituencies as “Expenditure Sensitive” for focussed monitoring. 881 Flying Squads and 948 Static Surveillance Teams have been formed for Election Expenditure Monitoring work for the polls.

The Commission has also deployed 67 Expenditure Observers apart from appointing Madhu Mahajan and BR Balakrishnan, both former Indian Revenue Service officers as Special Expenditure Observers for the polls.