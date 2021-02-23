36th Samrudhi store inaugurated in Kerala

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The days of the government directly carrying out developmental projects are over with increasing public participation in the new age, Union Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, has said.
“Society at large is implementing a lot of developmental activities,” he said, after inaugurating a Grameen Samrudhi Store Supermarket of the Ettumanoor Social Service Society (ESSS) in association with the Bharath Agro Processing and Marketing Cooperative (Bamco). The unit at Ettumanoor is Bamco’s 36th Samrudhi store in Kerala.
The role of cooperative movements in the empowerment of women is invaluable, the Minister noted. “Many of the women who won the recent civic elections in Kerala are those who rose through their involvement in cooperative movements.
Ettumanoor MLA Suresh Kurup, inaugurating the showroom, hailed the system where privileged members are eligible to receive the dividend from running the Samrudhi store. Not only does Samrudhi enjoy public confidence, but the supermarket is also set to work for the betterment of the people, he said.
The 9,000-sqft Samrudhi store sells groceries, vegetables, milk, stationeries and crockery items at affordable prices. Installing a special app on mobile phone facilitates home delivery of the items.
