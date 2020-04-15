38 more people infected with Coronavirus in TN

38 more people have been infected with Coronovirus in Tamil Nadu to take the total number of cases in the State to 1,242.

Of the 38 persons, 34 were from a single source and those who participated in the Tablighi Jamaat event held last month in Delhi, said State Health Minister C Vijayabaskar.

In the last two days, while the total number of samples tested increased, the number of positive cases declined - on Tuesday, 31 positive cases were reported. The decline in the number in the last two days is a good indication, he told newspersons giving a daily update on Covid-19 in the State. There is no indication of society transmission, he added.

A total of 21,994 tests have been done in the State. This includes 2,739 testing today, he added.

Vijayabaskar said that the State has enough Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) kits that is used to COVID-19 with a capacity to test over 5,300 people every day. This is the highest capacity in India. Similarly, the State has the highest number of testing labs (both government and private put together) and ventilators in the country, he said. “We have the capacity to cure 1.32 lakh people,” he added.

So far 14 people have died due to the virus, he said.