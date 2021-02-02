41 lakh Covid-19 immunisations completed

Over 41 lakh beneficiaries, including around 1.71 lakh on Tuesday, received Covid-19 vaccinations in the country, according to an official statement.

As many as 3,785 sessions were conducted across the country which covered 1,70,585 beneficiaries. The number included 19,902 frontline workers whose immunisation was commenced in two States – Gujarat and Wet Bengal. According to the statement, the numbers are provisional and final update will be available through the night.

A total of 106 adverse events following immunisation was reported during Tuesday’s vaccination drive.