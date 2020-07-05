4,150 more Covid-19 infections in Tamil Nadu

A further 4,150 coronavirus infections were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours.

However, after 2,186 covid-19 patients were discharged on Sunday, the number of active cases stood at 46,860.

In Chennai, for the second consecutive day, the number of new infections was less than 2,000 at 1,713 (on Saturday it was 1,842).

However, new infection in all other districts put together was 2,437 taking the total to 42,897. The infection in the districts have been steadily going up in the last 15 days.

Among the districts. Madurai continues to report high numbers with 308 infections on Sunday followed by Chengalpattu with 274; Thiruvallur 209; Vellore 179; Kancheepuram 152; Thiruvannamalai 141; Virudhunagar 113; Villupuram 109 and the rest of of the numbers distributed among other districts, including Ramanathapuram (93); Sivagangai (88); Tiruchi (86) and Kallakurichi (83).

The number of deaths due to the virus in the State crossed the 1,500 mark to reach 1,510 after 60 patients died on Sunday.

On Sunday, 34,831 samples were tested, according to Health Ministry data.