46,232 new Covid-19 cases in India, death toll rises to 1,32,726

Safeguarding nutrition is priority amidst a public health crisis
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
India’s Covid-19 caseload rose to 90.50 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to over 84.78 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 93.67 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Saturday.
The total coronavirus cases mounted to 90,50,597 with 46,232 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,32,726 with 564 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
Also read: ‘PPP model can ensure access to Covid-19 vaccine’
The number of active cases remained below five lakh for the eleventh consecutive day. There are 4,39,747 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date, which comprises 4.86 per cent of the total caseload, as per the data.
The total recoveries have surged to 84,78,124 pushing the national recovery rate to 93.67 per cent, while the Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.47 per cent.
Also read: Covid vaccine: Govt to repurpose eVIN platform for ensuring last-mile delivery
India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.
According to ICMR, over 13.06 crore samples have been tested till November 20 with 10,66,022 samples being tested on Friday.
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
The average cost of a data breach in healthcare is $7.3 million, according to IBM’s report
Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, Housing.com1. Exercise: I am extremely keen on fitness and follow a well-crafted ...
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata, a ...
Market shrugs off the Chinese factor
Children’s Day serves as a reminder to train our kids to safely operate bank a/c
Disciplined saving and investing can help achieve the desired objectives
Foreign banks with deep pockets, strong balance sheets, and desirous of expanding presence in the Indian ...
The fear of eating out during the pandemic has been accompanied by a huge demand for home delivery services. A ...
Let us be realistic about the end of life, says the journalist-turned-politician
The focus on nutritional food and accessibility amid the Covid-19 pandemic has prompted people in the ...
Historian Vinay Lal shows why Covid-19 is not without precedent
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...