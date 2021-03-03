National

489 new Covid-19 cases registered in Tamil Nadu

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on March 03, 2021

There was an addition of 489 coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu, taking the total number of infections in the State to 8,52,967. After 494 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases dropped to less than 4,000 at 3,990.

There were two deaths registered and 50,783 samples were tested. In Chennai, there was an addition of 184 cases, the State health ministry said.

