4G services being restored in entire Jammu and Kashmir

3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
High-speed mobile internet services are being restored in the entire Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, precisely 18 months after it was suspended in August 2019 when the Centre abrogated special status of the erstwhile state.
Rohit Kansal, the Jammu and Kashmir administration spokesperson, tweeted Friday evening, "4G mobile internet services are being restored in the entire Jammu and Kashmir." The services, according to sources, are likely to resume from Friday midnight.
High-speed mobile internet services had been restored in two districts -- Ganderbal in Kashmir region and Udhampur in Jammu region -- in August last year.
The government shut the internet services on August 5, 2019 when the special status of the erstwhile state was revoked in Parliament. It was bifurcated into union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
In early 2020, 2G internet services were restored.
