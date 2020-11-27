National

5 Covid-19 patients die in fire at Rajkot hospital

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad | Updated on November 27, 2020 Published on November 27, 2020

28 other coronavirus patients undergoing treatment at the hospital were rescued

Five coronavirus patients were killed after a fire broke out in the ICU of a designated Covid-19 hospital in Gujarat’s Rajkot in the early hours of Friday, a fire brigade official said.

Twenty eight other coronavirus patients undergoing treatment at the hospital were rescued, he said.

The fire broke out around 1 am in the ICU of Uday Shivanand Hospital in Mavdi area, where 33 patients were admitted, seven of them in the ICU, the official said.

“We rushed to the spot and rescued 30 patients after a call informing about the fire, was received. Three patients died inside the ICU, while two died shortly thereafter,” he said.

The fire was brought under control, he said, adding he cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.

The rescued patients have been shifted to other Covid-19 hospitals, he added.

In August, eight Covid-19 patients were killed after a fire broke out on the top floor of a four-storey private hospital in Ahmedabad.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 27, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.