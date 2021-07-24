5 States account for half of jabs

Five States – Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra and West Bengal – accounted for more than 50 per cent of around 47 lakh Covid-19 vaccinations carried out in the country on Saturday, according to information available on the CoWIN dashboard till 7 pm.

Madhya Pradesh inoculated around 8.8 lakh beneficiaries, Uttar Pradesh around 5.13 lakh and Kerala over 4.32 lakh till Saturday evening. Maharashtra and West Bengal administrated vaccine doses to around 3.28 and 3.18 lakh people respectively.

Meanwhile, during the last 24 hours till Saturday morning, over 39,000 people tested positive for Covid-19 and around 35,000 recovered, taking the total number of active cases in the country a notch up to 4,08,977, according to data released by the Health Ministry. There is an active caseload of nearly 1.36 lakh in Kerala and around 98,000 in Maharashtra.

Also read: Covid-19 vaccination drive: Top IT firms on full throttle

As many as 546 people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the official Covid death toll in the country to 4,20,016.

India has so far carried out 42.78 crore vaccinations till Friday evening. According to an official statement, the Centre has provided around 44.53 crore vaccine doses to the States and Union Territories so far. The States and UTs have a balance of over 2.98 crore doses with them and an additional quantity of 85.58 lakh doses are in the pipeline, it said.

As many as 16.31 lakh Covid-19 tests were carried out across the country since Friday morning, taking the total number of tests carried out till date to around 45.45 crore.