50,000 taxpayers in Kerala to benefit from GST amnesty scheme

Commissioner, GST Department, Kerala, has invited the attention of the trade and business class in the state to make use of the extended deadline till August 31 for concessions on the late fee for GSTR 3B returns payable during July 2017 to April 2021, deferred by the government due to impact from the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Union Finance Ministry has recently notified the GST amnesty scheme for GSTR 3B late fees to provide relief to small taxpayers. Amnesty scheme 2021 has also recommended reducing late fees payable by small and medium-sized taxpayers. At least 50,000 taxpayers in the state are expected to benefit.
Taxpayers can now file their pending returns without any high penalty and take advantage of the benefits of this GST scheme with reduced late fees, an official spokesman for the state GST department said here. The scheme is applicable for GSTR 3B returns payable from July 2017 to April 2021.
This means that taxpayers can avail themselves the benefits of on all GSTR 3B returns pending from July 2017 till April 2021. This amounts to a much-needed relief from the department, the state GST spokesman said.
The GSTR-3B shall be filed between June 1, 2021, to August 31, 2021, to benefit from a reduced rate of late fees. So, the pending GSTR-3B returns for the period from July 2017 to April 2021 shall be filed on or before August 31, 2021. The relaxation scheme has come into effect from June 1, 2021.
