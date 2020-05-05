508 more test positive for coronavirus in TN

In another high, 508 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, taking the total in the State to 4,058. Chennai alone had 279 new cases, taking the tally to 2008.

With 229 cases reported on Tuesday, Cuddalore has overtaken Coimbatore to take the second spot. The spike in Cuddalore is being attributed mainly to links with the Koyambedu vegetable market in Chennai.

There was not a single ‘primary’ case reported in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday; but all were due to ‘contact’ (infected from others).

Two more persons died due to the virus, taking the total number of deaths in the State to 33, said the government’s daily Covid-19 report.

On Tuesday, 76 persons were discharged after treatment; a total of 1,485 people have been cured of Covid-19.

With Chennai witnessing an increase in the number of coronavirus positive cases every day, a 4,000-bed hospital to accommodate infected persons has been made ready, said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The virus is spreading fast in the city due to population density, he said in a televised address to the State.

“We are taking action to contain the virus on a war footing,” he said. The number of patients who have recovered after treatment has been increasing in the State, he added.

Every day, 12,000 blood samples are tested in 50 labs for coronavirus across the State.

None in the State would suffer from hunger; through Amma Canteens and community centres, nearly 9 lakh people are given food every day, the CM said.

With folded hands, Palaniswami appealed to people to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the government to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Koyambedu vegetable market, which has been one of the hotspots and responsible for a huge spike in Covid-19 cases in the State in the past three days, was completely closed on Monday night. It is learnt that Thirumazhisai, on the Chennai-Tiruvallur road, has been identified as a temporary alternative.

The State government on Tuesday notified a list of 711 locations as Covid-19 containment zones across 36 districts (as on May 2).

The Greater Chennai Corporation has said that the government-owned Tasmac liquor shops would not be opened in Chennai from May 7. The State government on Sunday had said that it would open up the shops across the State to avoid people travelling to neighbouring States to buy liquor.