53% of professionals willing to switch jobs if they could work remotely

A majority of the Indian workforce is keen on working remotely, according to a recent survey report from Salesforce titled ‘Global Stakeholder Series’.

According to the report, 53 per cent of survey participants from India stated that they would switch jobs if it meant they could work remotely.

“Insights reveal that remote work is a luxury not available for all and that working remotely will look different everywhere,” said Salesforce.

While the workforce is keen on remote work, professionals are also concerned about workplace safety.

“The pandemic has pushed companies to adapt to new realities that are radically transforming how they operate and serve both their employees and customers. In the rush to digitise, businesses must ensure the safety of their employees. Businesses should prioritise workspace design and technology to ensure employee safety at work and emphasise employee mental health,” as per the report.

Role of technology

According to the survey, 79 per cent of respondents from India said that technology should play a major role in workplace safety.

The survey also focussed on the transition to a remote workplace and how employees are coping with the same.

“Companies have had to transition to remote work overnight – leaving employees with an urgent need to skill up to succeed in an all-digital world. There has been a heightened interest in online learning since Covid-19,” as per the report.

83 per cent of survey participants from India stated that they were more interested in online learning/training.

As employees struggle with WFH, IT companies roll out virtual perks

Dulles Krishnan, Area Vice-President, Salesforce India, said: “Amid the global pandemic, companies have been leveraging technology to pivot their businesses at hyperspeed. This new all-digital world poses an opportunity for business leaders to rethink how they not only connect with their customers, but also their employees. By shifting our priorities on our employees, ensuring safety and reskilling for the future, we have the opportunity to use technology to make the future of work a more inclusive and resilient environment.”

Amid this transformation, trust is key among employees.

“Trust in business and government is significantly higher in India than the global population,” as per the report.

89 per cent of survey participants from India trust businesses to create a better future, and 70 per cent of survey participants from India trust business leaders to create a better future.

This report is based on survey responses from 20,000 people across ten countries, including 4,000 people from India.