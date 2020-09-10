5,528 more Covid-19 cases in TN

In the last 24 hours, an additional 5,528 coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu to take the total number of infections to 4.86 lakh.

A record 85,473 samples were tested (total of 56.30 lakh so far).After 6,185 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 48,482. The death toll increased by 64. The number of infections in Chennai was 991; patients discharged - 1,009; deaths - 11 and active cases were 10,845.

Some of the districts that reported higher number of cases include Chengalpattu - 279; Coimbatore - 440; Cuddalore - 263; Dharmapuri - 124; Kallakurichi - 113; Kancheepuram - 173; Krishnagiri - 123; Namakkal - 123; Nagapatinam - 130; Ranipet - 118; Salem - 300; Tiruvallur - 296; Thiruvarur - 127; Thoothukudi - 112; Tirunelveli - 123; Tiruppur - 155; Tiruchi - 130; Vellore - 152; and Villupuram - 189, according to Health Ministry data.