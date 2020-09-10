National

5,528 more Covid-19 cases in TN

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 10, 2020 Published on September 10, 2020

In the last 24 hours, an additional 5,528 coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu to take the total number of infections to 4.86 lakh.

A record 85,473 samples were tested (total of 56.30 lakh so far).After 6,185 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 48,482. The death toll increased by 64. The number of infections in Chennai was 991; patients discharged - 1,009; deaths - 11 and active cases were 10,845.

Some of the districts that reported higher number of cases include Chengalpattu - 279; Coimbatore - 440; Cuddalore - 263; Dharmapuri - 124; Kallakurichi - 113; Kancheepuram - 173; Krishnagiri - 123; Namakkal - 123; Nagapatinam - 130; Ranipet - 118; Salem - 300; Tiruvallur - 296; Thiruvarur - 127; Thoothukudi - 112; Tirunelveli - 123; Tiruppur - 155; Tiruchi - 130; Vellore - 152; and Villupuram - 189, according to Health Ministry data.

Tamil Nadu
