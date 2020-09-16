5,652 more Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu

An additional 5,652 coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Tamil Nadu to take the total number of infections in the State to 5,19,860.

After 5,768 Covid-19 patients were discharged (total 4,64,668), the number of active cases stood at 46,633.

In the last 24 hours, 84,567 samples were tested.

The number of deaths increased by 57 to 8,559.

The number of new infections in Chennai was 983; patients discharged - 1,029; deaths - 14, and active cases were 9,833.

Some of the districts that reported higher number of cases include Chengalpattu - 319, Coimbatore - 549, Cuddalore - 263, Dharmapuri - 117, Kallakurichi - 162, Kancheepuram - 189, Kanyakumari - 114, Namakkal - 120, Pudukottai - 131, Salem - 280;, Thanjavur -138, Thiruvallur - 282, Thiruvannamalai - 156, Thiruvarur - 139, Thiruppur -149, Tirunelveli - 118, Vellore -116 and Villupuram - 142, according to the Health Ministry.