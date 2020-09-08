5,684 more Covid-19 cases in TN

﻿

An additional 5,684 coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections to 4.74 lakh.

In the last 24 hours, a record 83,266 samples were tested.

After 6,599 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 4.16 lakh.

The number of deaths increased by 87 to a total of 8,012.

The number of infections in Chennai was 988 ; patients discharged - 1,097; deaths -18 and active cases were 11,029.

Some of the districts that reported higher number of cases include Chengalpattu - 364; Coimbatore - 446; Cuddalore - 407; Erode - 121; Kallakurichi - 138; Kancheepuram - 122; Madurai - 110; Pudukottai - 116; Ranipet - 121; Salem - 164; Thanjavur - 128; Tiruvallur - 277; Tiruvannamalai - 242; Tiruvarur - 198; Tirunelveli - 135; Tiruppur -142; Vellore - 148; Villupuram - 126 and Virudhunagar - 109, according to Health Ministry data.