5,684 more Covid-19 cases in TN

Unlock the economy but not pollution
For the last few months we have had clear skies and clean air in most of our cities. We need tomake it last
An additional 5,684 coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections to 4.74 lakh.
In the last 24 hours, a record 83,266 samples were tested.
After 6,599 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 4.16 lakh.
The number of deaths increased by 87 to a total of 8,012.
The number of infections in Chennai was 988 ; patients discharged - 1,097; deaths -18 and active cases were 11,029.
Some of the districts that reported higher number of cases include Chengalpattu - 364; Coimbatore - 446; Cuddalore - 407; Erode - 121; Kallakurichi - 138; Kancheepuram - 122; Madurai - 110; Pudukottai - 116; Ranipet - 121; Salem - 164; Thanjavur - 128; Tiruvallur - 277; Tiruvannamalai - 242; Tiruvarur - 198; Tirunelveli - 135; Tiruppur -142; Vellore - 148; Villupuram - 126 and Virudhunagar - 109, according to Health Ministry data.
