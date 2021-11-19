60,000 in race for 2,620 liquor shop licences in Telangana

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
The competition for licence to open liquor shops in Telangana is intense with about 60,000 applications submitted for 2,620 new liquor shops.
The deadline for submitting applications for licence for the 2021-23 period expired on Wednesday. The draw of lots for selecting the licensee would be held on November 20 and the first instalment of retail shop excise tax (RSET) should be paid between November 20 and 22, as per the notification issued earlier by the Excise Department.
For the licence period of 2019-21, there were 48,784 applications for 2,216 outlets. Now, the number of outlets has been increased to 2,620 across the State.
Over 756 outlets are reserved for SCs, STs and Goud communities and the allotment of remaining 1,864 outlets will be done through open competition.
After the collection of the first instalment of RSET, stocks to new liquor outlets (A4 shops) would be released on November 29 and the new shops would start functioning from December 1. The licence period of the new shops would be from December 1,2021 to November 30, 2023.
Tax for setting up shops in areas with a population of more than 5,000 and up to 50,000 will be ₹55 lakh and it has been fixed at ₹50 lakh a year for areas with population up to 5,000.
