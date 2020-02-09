62.59 per cent voter turnout in Delhi election: Poll officials

The final voter turnout in the Delhi polls was 62.59 per cent, senior officials said on Sunday.

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly were held on Saturday.

“The final voter turnout was recorded at 62.59 per cent,” a senior official in the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer’s office said.

In the 2015 Assembly polls, Delhi had recorded a voter turnout of 67.47 per cent.

Exit polls on Saturday predicted an easy win for the Aam Aadmi Party, which sought to retain power on development plank, against the BJP that ran an aggressive campaign centred around the issues of anti-CAA protests and nationalism.