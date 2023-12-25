India reported 63 cases of JN.1 sub-variant of Covid till Sunday with majority of these infections being reported from Goa. The sub-variant has also been reported from Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Maharashtra.

Sources in the Union Health Ministry said, there were 34 infections of the JN.1 sub-vairiant from Goa, nine in Maharashtra, eight in Karnataka, six from Kerala, four from Tamil Nadu and two from Telengana.

‘On alert’

All states continue to be “on alert” and the Ministry is following up on collection of samples for genome sequencing.

So far the JN.1 sub-variant continues to be under “intense scientific scrutiny” and has been identified as “low risk”and a “variant of interest” by WHO. India’s Health Ministry officials have already said that all Covid-19 vaccines are effective on this sub-variant.

A senior Health Ministry official said, hospitalisations continue to be “low”and most recoveries, around 92 per cent, are happening at home. Officials have also ruled out going for “an additional booster shot of vaccines”, or sending teams to any of the states where increased incidents of Covid are being reported.

India’s active Covid case count stood at 4054, while on a 24-hour basis the country saw an addition of 628 cases and one death (from Kerala).