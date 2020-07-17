65% of Covid positive cases in Karnataka are 20-50 years

Vivo X50 Pro: A new gimble camera system comes to town
Photography innovation packed into a sleek smartphone on which everything works quite well on first impression
In Karnataka, of the total 51,422 cases of Covid-19, about 65 per cent are in the age group of 20 to 50 years.
“In this range, 20-30 years account for 10,422 cases, 30-40 years 11,092 cases and 40-50 years 10,821 cases. 50-60 years stood at 6,599 cases and above 60 years 5,801 cases and 0-20 years was 5,544 cases,” said Munish Moudgil, Karnataka Covid-19 War Room in-charge.
On the daily Covid-19 testing front, the State has substantially increased daily tests from around 500-800 initially in April to 22,000-23,000 in mid-July.
On the doubling rate of Covid-19 cases, Karnataka has done poorly among the States. Cases are doubling every 10 days in the State while it is taking five days in Meghalaya, 12 days in Telengana and Andhra Pradesh, 13 days in Puducherry, 14 days in Kerala, 19 days in Tamil Nadu, 23 days in Maharashtra, 24 days in Delhi and 34 days in Gujarat.
According to Moudgil, on the Covid-19 deaths per million population, the State average is at 16.8 per cent.
Despite a spike in positive cases, the state’s positivity rate is at 10 per cent.
Photography innovation packed into a sleek smartphone on which everything works quite well on first impression
Part of VW’s bid to democratise e-mobility, the vehicle will be delivered by October
The Rangie flagship and Sport models get an in-house engine, number of new trim options
They pose serious threat on the costs, safety front
The lockdown and economic challenges have had a severe impact on the salaries of individuals. With corporates ...
Near-term looks challenging, but strong balance-sheet and comfortable debt levels are positives
It is a good investment option if you can hold on to your units till maturity
Procedure is simple for shares held in dematerialised form and when nominees are clearly specified
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...