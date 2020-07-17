65% of Covid positive cases in Karnataka are 20-50 years

In Karnataka, of the total 51,422 cases of Covid-19, about 65 per cent are in the age group of 20 to 50 years.

“In this range, 20-30 years account for 10,422 cases, 30-40 years 11,092 cases and 40-50 years 10,821 cases. 50-60 years stood at 6,599 cases and above 60 years 5,801 cases and 0-20 years was 5,544 cases,” said Munish Moudgil, Karnataka Covid-19 War Room in-charge.

On the daily Covid-19 testing front, the State has substantially increased daily tests from around 500-800 initially in April to 22,000-23,000 in mid-July.

Case doubling

On the doubling rate of Covid-19 cases, Karnataka has done poorly among the States. Cases are doubling every 10 days in the State while it is taking five days in Meghalaya, 12 days in Telengana and Andhra Pradesh, 13 days in Puducherry, 14 days in Kerala, 19 days in Tamil Nadu, 23 days in Maharashtra, 24 days in Delhi and 34 days in Gujarat.

According to Moudgil, on the Covid-19 deaths per million population, the State average is at 16.8 per cent.

Despite a spike in positive cases, the state’s positivity rate is at 10 per cent.