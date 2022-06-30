7 Territorial Army soldiers dead, over 45 missing in Manipur landslide

At least seven soldiers were killed and over 45 persons, including civilians, are missing in one of the worst landslides that swept through a Territorial Army camp in Noney district of western Manipur on Thursday.

According to reports available with Army headquarters here, seven bodies of TA personnel were retrieved and 13 were rescued from the rubble. Rescue operations are going on since morning. Three soldiers rescued from the Tupul railway station area, where the TA was deployed to provide security for construction of a railway line from Jiribam to Imphal, were evacuated to Liemakong Military hospital in Army helicopters for further medical treatment, said a senior Army official.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured central help to Manipur while reviewing the grim situation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he reviewed the situation in the Northeastern State and assured help from the Central Government. “Spoke to Manipur CM Shri @NBirenSingh Ji and reviewed the situation due to a tragic landslide. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety of all those affected. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon,” tweeted PM Modi.

Apart from the Army, Assam Rifles and NDRF have also been pressed into rescue operations.