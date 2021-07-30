70 cases of Delta Plus variant found in genome sequencing in India, Lok Sabha told

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Seventy cases of coronavirus Delta Plus variant were found in genome sequencing by INSACOG, a grouping of 28 laboratories involved in the task, Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday.
In a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha, he said so far, 58,240 samples of SARS-CoV2 have been sequenced in the country and of these, 46,124 were analysed.
A majority of these samples -- 17,169 -- were of Delta variant, Singh said.
The Delta variant of SARS-CoV2 was behind the deadly second wave in the country that killed thousands and infected lakhs from March to May. It is also driving the pandemic in different parts of the world. This variant of coronavirus was first detected in India.
There were 4,172 cases of the Alpha variant, followed by 217 of Beta and just one of Gamma.
"A total of 70 Delta Plus strains have been found as on July 23, 2021," Singh said.
In Maharashtra, 23 cases of Delta Plus variant were detected, followed by 11 in Madhya Pradesh, 10 in Tamil Nadu, four in Chandigarh, three each in Kerala and Karnataka, two each in Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and one each in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu, Rajasthan, Odisha and Himachal Pradesh.
In a statement on July 19, the INSACOG said there is currently no evidence of any new Delta sub-lineage that is of greater concern than Delta.
Singh said INSACOG collects samples through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network for public health purpose to assess the impact on transmissibility and disease severity.
The 28 laboratories of the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Department of Science and Technology (DST), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHF&W), Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Ministry of Education, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and state governments are located in 13 states and Union Territories.
The overall aim of the Indian SARS-CoV-2 genomics consortium is to monitor the genomic variations in the SARS-CoV-2 in the country.
Efforts in terms of expansion of INSACOG and onboarding more laboratories have been undertaken. The criteria for recognising the laboratories have been finalised. Laboratories that fulfil the criteria are recognised as INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratory, Singh informed the House.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
EBITDA missed expectations, but performance is expected to improve going ahead
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
At one time the primary producers of the country’s vaccine requirements, the units are in terminal decline.
Ambrose Kooliyath’s permaculture farm on the banks of the Nila River thrives on local resources
Vaasanthi’s latest biography pieces together Rajinikanth’s personal and political journey: From his beedi ...
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...