70% of Gujarat population fully-vaccinated

Gujarat has crossed 8 crore doses in Covid-19 vaccination. Till Sunday evening, the State administered a total of 8,00,23,305 doses, which include 3.43 crore second dose, covering 70 per cent of the eligible population.

Eligible population

Gujarat has about 4,93,20,000 eligible population (above 18 years) for vaccination.

According to State government data, a total of 4.57 crore people, or 93 per cent of the eligible population, have received the first dose. In the healthcare workers’ category, a total of 38.57 lakh doses were administered, of which, 18.89 lakh are the second dose. In the senior population (45 years or above), a total of 3.19 crore doses have been administered, of which, 1.45 are the second dose.

Also, in the younger population (18 years or above), a total of 4.43 crore doses were administered, of which, 1.79 crore were the second dose.

On Sunday, a total of 1.43 lakh doses were administered with maximum doses – 92,027 doses were used as second dose for the 18-44 age group category.

Pankaj Kumar, Gujarat Chief Secretary, commented in a Twitter post: “HarGhar Dastak makes Gujarat achieve 8 Crore COVID19 Vaccination. Over 2/3 eligible population Fully Vaccinated. 93% given 1st dose. Appealing all leftouts to get vaccinated quickly to join India Fights Corona.”

The State is conducting vaccinations through 5,689 government sites and 38 private locations, according to CoWIN data on Monday.

Of the total vaccinations in the State, 7.21 crore doses were Covishield, while 83.38 lakh doses were Covaxin.

Other States

Notably, among other big States, Maharashtra has about 43 per cent of the eligible population fully-vaccinated, while West Bengal has covered 40 per cent so far.

Uttar Pradesh has covered about 36 per cent of the population with double doses of the vaccine.

But Kerala and Rajasthan have higher coverage of fully-vaccinated population at 72 per cent and 70 per cent, respectively. Karnataka has covered 59 per cent and Tamil Nadu 41 per cent of its eligible population with the second dose.