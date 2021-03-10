73% of people get 4 or more spam, unwanted SMS daily: Survey

LocalCircles, a community social media platform, has conducted a survey to check the citizens’ pulse on unwanted and spam SMS. The survey was carried out to understand if there has been an increase in UCC and if the regulator’s “do not disturb, or DND” initiative has had any effect at all.

The survey received more than 35,000 responses from citizens located in 324 districts of India.

The survey noted that 37 per cent of the respondents receive four to seven messages every day, while 36 per cent said they receive eight or more messages. While 25 per cent said one to three, only 2 per cent said they don’t get any unwanted SMS. Overall, 73 per cent get four or more unwanted SMSs every day.

The survey report stated that 74 per cent of the respondents continue to get unwanted SMSs despite being registered on the Do Not Disturb (DND) list, while 26 per cent said that at least a quarter of the unwanted SMSs comes from the mobile service provider itself.

LocalCircles further asked citizens the category under which they receive the most promotional SMSs. On this, 26 per cent said real estate offers, another 26 per cent said banking and insurance offers, 15 per cent said local (health, medical, beauty, etc.) offers, 14 per cent said earning offers, 9 per cent said telecom or mobile service offers, and 6 per cent said others (e-commerce, etc.).

The survey result indicated that unwanted SMSs related to banking, insurance, real estate, local services, and earning money offers increased in the last two years.