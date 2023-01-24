About 731 exhibitors have registered for Aero India show to be held at Yelahanka in Bengaluru over five days from February 13.

Defence Ministers’ Conclave, with the theme ‘Shared Prosperity Through Enhanced Engagement in Defence (SPEED)’, and a CEOs Roundtable are among the marquee events at the 14th edition of Asia’s largest aero show, said the Defence Ministry after its Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed preparation for the show on Tuesday.

The Manthan start-up event, elaborated the Ministry, and Bandhan ceremony, which witnesses the signing of MoUs, will also be part of the event, besides the air show on all five days.

The Defence Minister said Aero India 2023 will not just be an event, but a display of the growing prowess of the defence and aerospace sector, and the rise of a strong and self-reliant ‘New India’.

The government intends to showcase the paradigm shift brought in the aim of organising such events, which also include DefExpo. The events, stated the Ministry, have been restructured with a focus on increasing defence exports and forging partnerships rather than merely import of weapons/equipment.

Rajnath Singh pointed out that the Indian defence industry is going through a transformational phase and the active participation of the private sector is the biggest catalyst to that change.

“Not just the private sector, but R&D establishments and academia are also working together with the government. Aero India is a medium to provide a platform to all the stakeholders to jointly strengthen the defence & aerospace sector and contribute to Nation Building,” he said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and State government officials joined the meeting through video conferencing, while Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and other senior officials of Ministry of Defence attended the meeting physically.