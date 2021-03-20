8 States see Covid-19 surge: Health Ministry

As many as eight States in the country are seeing a surge in daily Covid-19 cases and six among them have accounted for 84 per cent of the 40,953 fresh cases reported on Friday. With 25,681 new cases, Maharashtra alone accounted for nearly 64 per cent of the cases reported on Friday. The active cases tally has gone beyond 2.88 lakh, according to Health Ministry data released on Saturday.

The number of vaccinations carried out crossed 4.20 crore, with around 27.24-lakh doses administered on Friday. While 24,15,800 people received the first dose on Friday, 3,07,775 got the second jab. With this, the number of beneficiaries who received the first dose crossed 3.48 crore and those who got both jabs were over 72 lakh.

While speaking at the first annual forum for Indian Development Cooperation, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said, as many as 60 million doses of vaccines made in India were supplied to more than 70 countries. The vaccine diplomacy is generating goodwill and enhancing the country’s global standing, he said, while speaking at the event organised by the New Delhi-based think tank RIS.

Second wave

Punjab was a distant second to Maharashtra with 2,440 cases and Kerala followed with 1,984 new Covid-19 cases. Gujarat (1,415), Madhya Pradesh (1,140), Chhattisgarh (1,097) and Tamil Nadu (1,087) reported more than 1,000 new cases on Friday.

“A rising trajectory of daily new cases is visible in the eight States of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana. Kerala is consistently showing a declining trend,” the Ministry said in a statement.