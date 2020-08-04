829 I-T assessments via faceless systems done in Bengaluru

Sony’s WF-1000XM3: Fine, intelligent wireless listening
The Regional Electronic Assessment Centre, Bengaluru, has completed 829 income tax assessments through faceless assessment systems without any interface with tax payers.
Under the faceless assessment systems, 58,319 cases were assigned to various assessment units located across the country. Out of which 8,701 cases have already been completed without addition, while in 296 cases additions have been proposed which are under review, said a press note from the Income Tax Department, Karnataka and Goa, Bengaluru.
The Income Tax Department note said that in this system cases are selected using data analytics and artificial intelligence. The jurisdiction is dynamic and cases are assigned to various assessment units through the process of automated random allocation system without human involvement. The notices are issued centrally by NeAC (national e-Assessment Centre) based in New Delhi with document Identification Number (DIN).
The note further said that in this system, the assessee is required to file his/her reply through electronic mode and there is no need to visit the Income Tax Office. The assessments are made by teams consisting of various units situated at different locations. For example, draft assessment order is prepared in one city, review is done in another city, while finalisation of assessment is done in a third city.
