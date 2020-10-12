85% of students in India keen on learning entrepreneurship, says study

A majority of students in India are keen on learning entrepreneurship, according to a recent study by ed-tech platform Callido Learning.

According to the report, 85 per cent of the students in India want to learn entrepreneurship.

Sriram Subramanian, CEO of Callido Learning, said, “It is no surprise that entrepreneurship ranks #1 on their list. The last five years have shown us that India has the talent, infrastructure, and market available to grow global giants. Entrepreneurship is thus naturally on top of students’ minds as a way of making breakthrough successes. The level of self-awareness in wanting to develop social-emotional skills is amazing for kids as young as 13.”

Apart from this, students are also keen on learning skills such as financial planning and leadership, as per the study.

According to the report, 88 per cent of students wish to learn financial planning and budgeting while 76 per cent of the respondents are inclined towards learning the art of influencing people with words.

Students also wish to learn “Leadership, game design, how to recover from failure, confidence in making good decisions, technology and software, and marketing,”

The study was based on responses from over 1,400 students across India, aged between 12-18.