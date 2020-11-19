9 of 11 Apple component-makers shifted units from China to India during pandemic: Ravi Shankar Prasad

The Covid-19 pandemic has showcased India’s tech prowess, and many companies are exploring setting up their manufacturing units in the country, said Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister for Communications, Electronics and IT, on Thursday.

Speaking at the 23rd edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit here on Thursday, Prasad said: “During Covid-19, about 9 of 11 component-makers of Apple have shifted their units from China to India. These huge changes, especially with the Digital India mission, has led to global inclusion with several home-grown elements.

“During the pandemic, we brought out the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. Major global and Indian mobilephone manufacturers have now invested close to ₹11,000-lakh crore in India and have committed to manufacture phones worth ₹10.50-lakh crore.

“Even during the pandemic, the communication and IT sector received 7-plus per cent growth, and some major global investments have come India way.”

Talking about DigitalIndia, he added: “We want to encourage artificial intelligence (AI) in India in a very big way; just like Digital India, AI also encourages ‘Inclusion of India’. Our approach to AI is that it should lead to inclusion and empowerment of ordinary Indians.”

Global value chain

Karnataka, realising the value of a strong global value chain, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, has made changes to its industrial policy to attract businesses, said Jagadish Shettar, Karnataka Minister of Large and Medium Scale Industries. “The State has realised the value of a strong global value chain when the pandemic hit us. We worked tirelessly with businesses to make sure the disruptions to businesses are as minimal as possible, and after the lockdown was lifted, made sure operations are back on track across sectors.”

The New Industrial Policy 2020-2025 has also introduced path-breaking turnover-based incentives and laid down a roadmap for equitable regional development along with ensuring industrial water security, he added.

“To further simplify the procedure for establishment of industries in the State, we have brought in Industrial Facilitation Amendment Ordinance 2020. This provides initial exemption from obtaining the pre-operative clearance for a period of three years or till the date of commercial operation.”