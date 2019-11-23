A conspiracy was hatched to capture the financial capital of India, asserts Ravi Shankar Prasad

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday asserted that BJP has warded off a “conspiracy to capture the financial capital of India through the back door” and will comfortably prove its majority in Maharashtra with the help of Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

At a press conference in the BJP headquarters, Law Minister said when the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari swore in Devendra Fadnavis who has the support of Ajit Pawar-led NCP, there was no other alternative claim for government formation by Sharad Pawar, Congress and Shiv Sena.

“They (are) casting aspersions on the Governor. He called the BJP but we did not have the number then. Then, he called Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena and they have submitted no letters of support. In the morning when he swore in Devendra Fadnavis, besides the collective claim of BJP and the group of the NCP which had the numbers, there was no other alternative claim. How is it morally or legally wrong for the Governor to act in the way he did,” said Prasad.

'Governor's action legitimate'

The Law Minister clarified that Ajit Pawar being the leader of the NCP legislature party has the legitimate right to align with any party.

“It is very clear that Devendra Fadnavis is the leader of the BJP legislature party and Ajit Pawar is the leader of the NCP legislature party in Maharashtra. That is why it is perfectly legitimate for the Governor to call the parties who claim they have the majority,” said the Law Minister with regard to whether the anti-defection law will apply to Ajit Pawar led NCP MLAs.

‘President’s Rule withdrawn as per law’

To a question about revocation of the President’s Rule quite dramatically in the wee hours of the morning without the Cabinet approval, Prasad said, “All decisions have been taken after due process of law. There is a provision for ex post facto approval of the Cabinet and the Prime Minister has special powers. Everything is in order.”

The Law Minister raised serious questions about Shiv Sena’s motives for quitting the 30-year-old alliance with the BJP.

“I am saying that there were suspicious circumstances behind the rank opportunism that was witnessed in Maharashtra. The popular mandate was for a BJP-Shiv Sena alliance. What was the reason for the Shiv Sena to do this 360 degree turn and break a 30-year-old alliance? Mumbai happens to be the financial capital of India and Maharashtra is a big state. It was a conspiracy to control the financial capital of the country through the back door. This was the conspiracy,” said Prasad in response to a question about whether “big money power” played a role in Maharashtra.

The Minister said there was no ambiguity or concern that the BJP will be able to prove its majority on the floor of the assembly.

“We will give a stable government which will last its full term. It was the moral and electoral victory of the alliance led by Devendra Fadnavis. On whose support did Shiv Sena become so active? Sharad Pawar said they had the mandate to sit in the Opposition. That is what the congress said also. Then how did it become a match-fixing to grab the chair? Now they’re saying democracy has been murdered. When Shiv Sena can break a 30-year alliance and join those sitting in the Opposition for selfish interests then there is no problem. But in the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis when the leader of the NCP legislature party supports the government then they have a moral problem,” Prasad added.