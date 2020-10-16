A primer for assessing earthquake proofing of buildings

Let the village be the forest keeper
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
The International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIIT-H) and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) have developed a Rapid Visual Screening (RVS) primer that offers better insights into structural safety in the wake of earthquake risks.
The RVS primer will assist in mitigation and preparedness–centric approach with continued focus on response, Pradeep Ramancharla of IIIT-H, said.
“The primer will serve as a pioneering document to screen various kinds of buildings for their structural stability. It will also help in assessing and estimating possible damages if an earthquate occurs,” a press release said.
“Four out of five people in India are living under an earthquake threat. Focussed earthquake risk mitigation activities such as construction of buildings, compliance with design standards, and assessment and retrofitting of existing buildings can significantly reduce risk due to potential earthquake hazards,” he said.
