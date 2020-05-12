National

A quiet birthday for TN CM: PM Modi, Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray extend greetings

PTI Chennai | Updated on May 12, 2020 Published on May 12, 2020

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami   -  THE HINDU

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday turned 66, but it was a quiet birthday for the AIADMK co-coordinator in view of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and others greeted Palaniswami.

In a tweet, Modi extended his birthday greetings to Palaniswami, wishing him good health. “Greetings to Tamil Nadu CM Thiru Edappadi K Palaniswami Ji on his birthday. May Almighty bless him with good health and a long life in service of people. @CMOTamilNadu,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

The chief minister, known as EPS, thanked Modi and tweeted, “Thank you so much for your wishes and positive words @narendramodi ji.”

Thackeray also took to Twitter to greet his Tamil Nadu counterpart. “Hearty birthday greetings to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami ji. May this day be the start of a year filled with good luck, good health and much happiness,” he said in a tweet.

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, BJP state President L Murugan and PMK founder S Ramadoss also greeted Palaniswami.

Meanwhile, party sources said Palaniswami had asked senior leaders and office-bearers not to visit him today. However, many party leaders and functionaries took to social media to wish the chief minister on the occasion.

Published on May 12, 2020
Tamil Nadu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Decision to consider Dakshina Kannada, Udupi as one unit to help normalise economic activities: KCCI