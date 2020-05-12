A quiet birthday for TN CM: PM Modi, Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray extend greetings

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday turned 66, but it was a quiet birthday for the AIADMK co-coordinator in view of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and others greeted Palaniswami.

In a tweet, Modi extended his birthday greetings to Palaniswami, wishing him good health. “Greetings to Tamil Nadu CM Thiru Edappadi K Palaniswami Ji on his birthday. May Almighty bless him with good health and a long life in service of people. @CMOTamilNadu,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

The chief minister, known as EPS, thanked Modi and tweeted, “Thank you so much for your wishes and positive words @narendramodi ji.”

Thackeray also took to Twitter to greet his Tamil Nadu counterpart. “Hearty birthday greetings to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami ji. May this day be the start of a year filled with good luck, good health and much happiness,” he said in a tweet.

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, BJP state President L Murugan and PMK founder S Ramadoss also greeted Palaniswami.

Meanwhile, party sources said Palaniswami had asked senior leaders and office-bearers not to visit him today. However, many party leaders and functionaries took to social media to wish the chief minister on the occasion.