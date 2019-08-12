A river ran through this village, marooning over 1,500

Nearly 400 families from Charmady village of Belthangady taluk in the Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka are cut off from the mainland due to thefloods.

The Mrityunjaya river, which originates in the Western Ghats , bisects the village with the two sections connected by bridges at three places.

While one bridge has been washed away, the Mrityunjaya river changed its course ,marooning around 1,500 people.

Tales of woe abound...of houses and livestock lost...

Guna Sagar, an areca nut trader from the village, said that nearly 60 houses in Kolambe were hit by flash floods on Friday. The villagers were caught unawares and the area was inundated with houses and paddy fields submerged.

Ravi Poojari, member of the Charmady gram panchayat, said that more than a truck load of coconuts, was washed away in front of their eyes. He said the Annar bridge near Kolambe, one of the bridges that connects two portions of Charmady village, was washed away in the flood.

At Aralapade, elsewhere in the village, a vented dam-cum-bridge was blocked by trees washed away from Samse forest ranges forcing the river to change its course. Following this, the bridge connectivity was severed in this location also.

Yashoda, who lost her husband recently, has now lost her belonging including a small house. With nowhere to go now and her parents too victims of the flood, she has taken refuge, like many others, in a relief camp at Mattar Panchalingeshwara Temple in the village.

Dilemma

Most of the villagers, who rear cows, are in a dilemma now. Though they managed to bring their cows to a safe location, they are still in need of a shelter.

Babu Poojary (66) said that he let off his cows from the shed once the flooding started. The villagers helped them to reach a safer location.

Poojary, who stayed along with his favourite cow ‘Kodyolthi’ at the temple, said this cow is set to deliver any time soon. “I am not in a position to rear it now. I have asked one of my relatives to take it to his house, so that it can get a new house,” he said with tears in his eyes.

Guna Sagar said he is taking care of 40 cows of the flood-affected villagers at his home now.