A shot in the arm for ‘Medicines from Sky’ plan

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
The ‘Medicines from Sky’ project has received a shot in the arm, with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Director General of Civil Aviation according a conditional nod to the Telangana government for deployment of drones for delivery of Covid-19 vaccines.
The permission has been granted for conducting experimental delivery of Covid-19 vaccines within Visual Line of Sight (VLOS) Range, normally about 500 meters, . The permission exemption is valid for one year or until further orders, subject to the conditions laid out.
Telangana government, World Economic Forum and HealthNet Global, had signed a collaboration agreement for the ‘Medicine from the Sky’ project. A feasibility study is being planned to study drone-based delivery of blood, vaccines, medical samples and long tail medicine. Eight consortiums were shortlisted to participate based on EoIs.
Amber Dubey, Joint Secretary Ministry of Civil Aviation, in an order stated: “The Central government, in exercise of powers conferred by Rule 70 of the UAS Rules, 2021, has granted conditional exemption to Telangana for the purpose of trying out drones for delivery.”
Similar permission was granted to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for conducting feasibility study of Covid-19 vaccine delivery using drones, in collaboration with IIT-Kanpur.
Trials will also assist in assessing conditions such as population, degree of isolation and geography, to identify regions that specifically require drone deliveries.
Wing Commander S Vijay, Chief Operating Officer of Skye Air Mobility, told Business Line: “Now, the consortiums shortlisted by Telangana will be able to start trials on ground to build a safety case for regulators for considering the Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) range.”
Telangana had invited EoI and of the 16 consortia members that had responded, 8 have been shortlisted.
It is proposed to take up BVLOS flights in Vikarabad district of Telangana with the Area Hospital as the take-off site and various PHCs and sub-centres as the landing sites. The programme will be for 24 days, where the eight selected consortia would be divided into four batches of two consortia, and each batch would perform the sorties for 6 days. A week to conduct on-ground recces would also be given to all consortia before the start of the program.
To fast track the above process considering the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive, NITI Aayog became a key partner in the journey of MFTS.
Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Telangana, said: “The Medicine from the Sky trials would yield important information on the reliability of drones and their adoption in medical deliveries.
The success of this programme has the potential to disrupt the healthcare industry and save many lives during emergencies and in less accessible geographies.”
On similar lines, the International Crops Research Institute (ICRISAT) was permitted to deploy drones for agricultural research activities, apart from some agriculture varsities and educational institutions.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
Theatre artists on why they decided to go solo
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
Ecologist Sunil Harsana on saving the Mangar Bani, a 250-hectare forest next to a concrete jungle
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...