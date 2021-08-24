A single mutation made Delta variant more aggressive: Study

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
A single mutation at a critical site on the spike protein may have helped Delta variant spread like wild fire, found a team of researchers in the US, which included a researcher of Indian descent.
The findings published by researchers led by Pei-Yong Shi, a virologist at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston in the US in a pre-print last week would probably explain why the hyper-infectious Delta variant replaced other circulating SARS-CoV2 strains in a short span of time.
Delta, first identified in India in October last year, has since then spread to 119 countries. In a span of three months, the prevalence of the Delta variant increased from 1.3 per cent to 94.4 per cent, displacing the previously predominant Alpha variant whose prevalence plummeted from 70 per cent to 2.4 per cent in the same period. In India too, most Covid-19 cases during the second wave were caused by the Delta mutant.
The study, to which Vineet D Menachery, a virologist of Indian descent, also contributed, identified that a single mutation called P681R in the spike protein – spike-shaped protein that helps the virus latch onto the human cells — is responsible for the enhanced transmissibility of the Delta strain. Studies have shown that Delta is nearly 40 per cent more infectious than the Alpha variant, hitherto considered to be the most highly transmissible mutant.
It is called P681R because of swapping of an amino acid called proline with another called arginine at position 681 on the spike protein. This change falls within an intensively studied region of the spike protein called the furin cleavage site. This single change mutation is capable of revving up Delta’s entry into the cells, the scientists showed through a series of experiments.
“Although key variants tend to have an eclectic combination of mutations, a single mutation in a key location can also make a big difference. We saw this with the ‘D614G’ mutation in mid-2020, although, as we predicted, it didn’t impact on vaccines,” said SS Vasan, Covid-19 project leader at Australia’s science agency CSIRO, who is unconnected with the current study.
“We have been following the P681R mutation with interest. Although it’s only a moderately conservative change of amino acid, it occurs at the right location known as the ‘furin cleavage site’, allowing the spike protein to be cut efficiently. Having said that, P681R is also present in other key variants such as Kappa, so it is premature to attribute Delta’s characteristics to just this single mutation even if it’s a critical one,” he added.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
There was method to the machismo displayed by Indian cricketers in the recent win over England
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
Nabanita Sengupta’s translation of Krishnabhabini Das’s travelogue, published in 1885, is a hat tip to the ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...