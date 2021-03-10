A year after Covid, call for ‘one health’ approach

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
On March 11 last year, the World Health Organisation labelled Covdi-19 a ‘pandemic’. And the last 12 months have been described as unprecedented and surreal, as cities locked down and air travel was grounded to break the transmission chain of SARS-CoV-2.
Efforts on the science and research front, too, have also been no less dramatic, when it comes to vaccine development, the repurposing of drugs, cross country collaborations, and ‘at risk’ manufacturing that helped fill a pipeline of medical tools to tackle Covid-19.
But while the world community lauds the achievements, there’s also a dark side when it comes to access to these various medical tools. Intellectual Property (IP) concerns and export bans have public health circles worried on the inhibiting effect they have on global supplies. And, there are questions on whether the world will build back better, as the WHO is urging countries to do.
According to the WHO vaccine landscape, there are 181 vaccines in pre-clincial development and 81 in clincial development. And a handful of them, including vaccines from Astra-Zeneca-Oxford University, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Gamaleya Institute, Sinopharm, Sionvac, CanSino and India’s Bharat Biotech vaccines, are being actively rolled out in different countries.
Apart from vaccines, there has been work on diagnostic kits, and there’s even a self-testing kit now in the basket of Covid-linked products. There are repurposed anti-virals and biosimilars, alongside older, less-expensive but effective drugs such as dexamethasone that are being used by doctors across the world to combat the virus.
But the bonhomie is being embittered by “vaccine nationalism”, where governments are preventing the export of vaccines or raw materials, in an effort to support local producers to supply vaccines to their local population. This week, the WHO is engaging with Big Pharma and vaccine-makers to address shortages.
Also, developed countries stockpiled a lion’s share of the vaccines available, leading to international voices calling for a more equitable distribution of vaccines across the world.
On IP, even as some companies committed to not enforcing it during the pandemic, India and South Africa proposed a temporary IP waiver on Covid products, an effort to enhance access to countries that do not have a manufacturing base. This is still under discussion, but it has divided the world along largely predictable lines of developed and developing countries.
The lesson for the future is that governments need to tie-in supply commitments when they fund research of companies. With Covid-19, they even put money into manufacturing, point out health advocacy workers, calling for reduced prices on the products, irrespective of who picked up the tab.
A year on, as the world deals with virus variants, public health voices push for a ‘one health’ approach that addresses linkages between human health, farm practices, climate and the overall environment. With the virus reportedly having jumped from an animal to humans, there is the need for better management practices in handling animals and disease surveillance of humans and animals.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
The ‘Mirzapur’ actor on streaming platforms, the web drama that was the turning point in his career — and his ...
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
Amitav Ghosh adapts a legendary tale into a prescient warning in verse for the modern world
India’s privacy law must balance the rights of children with online safety
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...