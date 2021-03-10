A year after Covid, call for ‘one health’ approach

On March 11 last year, the World Health Organisation labelled Covdi-19 a ‘pandemic’. And the last 12 months have been described as unprecedented and surreal, as cities locked down and air travel was grounded to break the transmission chain of SARS-CoV-2.

Efforts on the science and research front, too, have also been no less dramatic, when it comes to vaccine development, the repurposing of drugs, cross country collaborations, and ‘at risk’ manufacturing that helped fill a pipeline of medical tools to tackle Covid-19.

But while the world community lauds the achievements, there’s also a dark side when it comes to access to these various medical tools. Intellectual Property (IP) concerns and export bans have public health circles worried on the inhibiting effect they have on global supplies. And, there are questions on whether the world will build back better, as the WHO is urging countries to do.

Scientific strides

According to the WHO vaccine landscape, there are 181 vaccines in pre-clincial development and 81 in clincial development. And a handful of them, including vaccines from Astra-Zeneca-Oxford University, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Gamaleya Institute, Sinopharm, Sionvac, CanSino and India’s Bharat Biotech vaccines, are being actively rolled out in different countries.

Apart from vaccines, there has been work on diagnostic kits, and there’s even a self-testing kit now in the basket of Covid-linked products. There are repurposed anti-virals and biosimilars, alongside older, less-expensive but effective drugs such as dexamethasone that are being used by doctors across the world to combat the virus.

Vaccine nationalism

But the bonhomie is being embittered by “vaccine nationalism”, where governments are preventing the export of vaccines or raw materials, in an effort to support local producers to supply vaccines to their local population. This week, the WHO is engaging with Big Pharma and vaccine-makers to address shortages.

Also, developed countries stockpiled a lion’s share of the vaccines available, leading to international voices calling for a more equitable distribution of vaccines across the world.

On IP, even as some companies committed to not enforcing it during the pandemic, India and South Africa proposed a temporary IP waiver on Covid products, an effort to enhance access to countries that do not have a manufacturing base. This is still under discussion, but it has divided the world along largely predictable lines of developed and developing countries.

The lesson for the future is that governments need to tie-in supply commitments when they fund research of companies. With Covid-19, they even put money into manufacturing, point out health advocacy workers, calling for reduced prices on the products, irrespective of who picked up the tab.

A year on, as the world deals with virus variants, public health voices push for a ‘one health’ approach that addresses linkages between human health, farm practices, climate and the overall environment. With the virus reportedly having jumped from an animal to humans, there is the need for better management practices in handling animals and disease surveillance of humans and animals.