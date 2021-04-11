Aahar Food sued for importing, distributing counterfeit Haldiram products in the US

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Indian snack leader Haldiram’s has sued Aahar Food Distributors LLC in the US district court for allegedly importing, distributing and selling counterfeit Haldiram products in the States. The snack-maker has also sought damages to the tune of $2,000,000 per counterfeit mark for trademark violations.
Haldiram’s has sought relief on at least five grounds, including federal trademark infringement, false representation and false designation of origin, common law trademark infringement, unfair competition, and injury to business reputation.
A counsel on behalf of Haldiram’s has alleged that Aahar, without consent or permission of Haldiram’s, has imported, distributed and sold products into the States “food products which are not produced or authorised by plaintiff, but whose packaging is marked with the designation Haldiram, in the form of a trademark or trade name, which mark and/or name so resembles the plaintiff’s Haldiram’s marks as to be likely to cause confusion to cause mistake, or to deceive relevant consumers as to the origin of the defendant’s goods”.
Not only has Aahar used the counterfeit products, but it has also used signage, advertising and promotional material featuring or including the Haldiram designation, in the form of a trademark or trade name, to promote food products, the Indian company claimed.
According to Haldiram’s, relevant consumers are likely to believethat the food products imported, distributed and/or sold by Aaharare goods originating from, or produced, endorsed, sponsored or distributed by Haldiram’s.
The counsel alleged that despite notifying Aahar, it “continued importation, distribution and/or sale of food products whose packaging bears the infringing and counterfeit designation Haldiram, both within this district and elsewhere in interstate commerce, are in flagrant disregard of the clear prior rights of plaintiff in and to its Haldiram marks in the United States.”
The Indian snack company has prayed for relief, wherein the court restraining all parties related to Aahar Distributors from importing, buying, receiving, selling, distributing, consigning, transporting or otherwise dealing in food products bearing any reproduction, counterfeit, copy, or colorable imitation of Haldiram marks.
It further sought damages “suffered as a result of the unlawful acts of defendant, in an amount to be determined by the court, but not less than $100,000. That plaintiff be awarded defendant’s profits after accounting”.
Along with this, “Haldiram’s also demanded to be awarded statutory damages or treble damages or profits, whichever is greater, in an amount not less than $200,000 per counterfeit mark per type of goods sold by defendant and not more than $2,000,000 per counterfeit mark per type of goods sold by defendant.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
A domineering father, three resentful sons and a vile plan — director Dileesh Pothan, screenwriter Syam ...
Actor Adil Hussain on theatre, communal amity and citizenship in a new book about Assam and its many ...
My Chennai sister sent me a photograph of a young man whose hair looked as if it had exploded out of the top ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...