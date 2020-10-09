Aarogyasri: Andhra Pradesh to grade network hospitals on service delivery

BMW Motorrad launches 2020 G 310 R and G 310 GS
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has on Friday directed the Health Department officials to focus on Aarogyasri network hospitals and grade to ensure proper delivery of health services.
Closed circuit cameras should be also installed in all the hospitals, he said.
During a review meeting held in Amaravati on the prevailing Covid situation, the Chief Minister insisted on six mandatory steps to be followed by all hospitals, including adequate facilities, availability of doctors and medicines, providing nutritious diet, sanitised atmosphere, and Aarogya Mithra helpdesk in all empanelled hospitals, including the Covid hospitals. The help desk staff should guide the patients on the hospital procedures.
He also directed officials to take stern action against those hospitals failing to follow the stipulated guidelines.
The Chief Minister directed the authorities to grade the Aarogyasri network hospitals in the next 15 days based on their standards and services. He also instructed the officials to follow up actions based on the IVRS feedback taken from the patients regarding medical services and sanitation in the hospitals.
The officials informed that Covid-19 infection was on a declining trend, where the positivity rate, number of cases, and the deaths have been reduced to a great extent. The testing capacity in the State has been increased significantly.
As many as 35,680 RT PCR tests and 8,890 Truenat tests are being conducted on a daily basis, which is the highest in the country. RT PCR testing centres are being set up in private medical colleges, and results are being given within 24 hours. So far 63.49 lakh tests were conducted in the State. The recovery rate is 92.59 percent and the mortality rate is 0.83 percent.
A total of 38,042 beds were made available in 252 hospitals across the State and nearly 5,000 ventilators are in place. Earlier only 3,636 oxygen beds were available but now almost 28,790 oxygen beds were set up in all hospitals in the State. Besides these, even plasma therapy for Covid is also taking place where ₹5,000 is being given for the plasma donors.
The officials said 13,488 beds are being used of the 35,210 total available beds and 13,488 patients are being treated in Covid hospitals, whereas 8,576 people are in Covid care centers and 26,597 people in Home Isolation. Across the State, 4.60 lakh N95 masks, 8.76 lakh PPE kits are available.
