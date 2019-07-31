Aavin launches plastics recycle scheme, get 10 paise for every milk cover that is returned

Return Aavin milk covers and get 10 paise per cover! The state-owned Aavin Milk has introduced the milk cover return programme to recycle empty milk covers. The milk covers are usually thrown into dustbins, affecting the environment.

The Tamil Nadu government has banned plastic, but essential commodities like milk are excluded. The empty milk covers can be returned at Aavin retail stores, modern dairy and regional offices.

Aavin has urged private milk producers to join in the recycle programme. In 2018-19, Aavin sold over 12 lakh litres in Chennai every day.