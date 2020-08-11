ABB India launches portal for home & industrial buyers

ABB India on Tuesday launched eMart, an online marketplace portal, which will offer more than 6,000 products from its electrification business for home and industrial buyers.

The B2B & B2C platform will be the first of its kind in the industry, owing to its dynamic, price-transparent model. It aims to provide an equally fair and favourable experience to both distributors and customers, further boosting the agenda of the country’s Digital India programme.

ABB eMart also provides a dynamic model to empower partners to set their own competitive pricing for the products they sell on the platform, while simultaneously providing customers with a choice of the best deals to suit their specific needs.

Customers will be able to access technical specifications as well as interactive product images for each item and can select their best-suited option by referring to the product and seller reviews on the portal.

ABB has partnered with authorised distributors with a digital presence from across the country, and is enabling them to expand their reach by offering products and solutions on eMart for home as well as industrial customers.

eMart hosts a wide range of products, from digital circuit breakers, contactors, Molded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB), modular switches, Miniature Circuit Breaker (MCB), Residual Current Circuit Breaker (RCCB), home automation, medium voltage relays and related products. With this move, ABB India aims to further expand its reach in untapped markets while strengthening its presence in the existing sector, maximising the changing customer buying preferences with a seamless digital experience.

“At ABB, we are committed to creating avenues that fast track the digital transformation journey for our customers and partners. The eMart is another achievement in the same direction, aiming to create a reliable yet distinct customer experience with digital solutions. It aims to build a digital ecosystem and infrastructure between the manufacturer, the partners, and the customers and provide impetus to the business climate and the Digital India program,” said CP Vyas, President, Electrification business, ABB India.

“This platform will be another stream for business enhancement for our partner and distributors and provide the next level of customer experience,” he added.