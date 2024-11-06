Abhay Prabhavana Museum, one of India’s most extensive museums dedicated to Jain philosophy and Indian heritage, has been officially inaugurated. Established by Abhay Firodia, Chairman of the Amar Prerana Trust, the museum represents a ground breaking effort to preserve and celebrate India’s spiritual legacy.

The opening ceremony drew a distinguished audience, including prominent dignitaries, scholars, and cultural leaders, all united in support of the museum’s mission to foster a deeper appreciation for Jain values and their enduring influence on Indian society.

Situated along the picturesque banks of the Indrayani River, the Abhay Prabhavana Museum covers a vast 3.5 lakh square feet of curated, climate-controlled space, offering an immersive exploration of Indian values through the lens of Jain teachings. Visitors can explore 30 thoughtfully crafted galleries, each highlighting the essence of Jain principles, including societal values like security, safety, productivity, and prosperity, as well as personal virtues such as compassion, open-mindedness, and ethical living.

Spanning across 50 acres, the museum integrates high-tech features such as audio-visuals, virtual reality, and interactive installations. With over 350 custom-created artworks, sculptures, and replicas, the exhibits convey complex philosophical and spiritual ideas in an accessible and engaging way.

The museum boasts an impressive technological infrastructure, including 35 projectors, 675 audio speakers, 230 LED TVs and kiosks, 8000 lighting fixtures, and HVAC systems spanning over five kilometres of ductwork, with a cooling capacity of 650 tons. The museum’s serene environment, coupled with its innovative use of technology, creates a rich, culturally immersive experience that honours and celebrates India’s spiritual heritage.