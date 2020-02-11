‘Accurate decision-making is testimony to Karnataka’s significant advances in AI’

End in sight to wind energy’s plight
The government has finally moved the meter that could push the sector towards viability, says M Ramesh
The Karnataka government has made significant advances in Artificial Intelligence (AI), which has led to more accurate decision making, said Prashant Kumar Mishra, Director – IT & BT and Managing Director, Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society.
Delivering the inaugural address at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) meet on AI Application, Digi-Tech Summit & Expo, Mishra said the State has led the IT revolution in India and has always been at the forefront in science and IT.
“With the setting up of the Artificial Intelligence Research Translation Park in association with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) the State government aims to prioritise AI pilot projects in several fields including agriculture, education, healthcare, transportation, financial services and urban management,” he added.
Themed “Shifting to applied intelligence”, the two-day summit will focus on creating enhanced awareness on AI and Machine Learning. Deliberations at the event will touch upon the rapid developments in the areas of Internet of Things, Data Analytics, Automation and Robotics from a user industry view point.
Krishnakumar Natrajan, Co-founder, Mindtree and Managing Partner, Mela Ventures, said that while the US and China are well ahead in Artificial Intelligence, India has a unique opportunity to lead the world in AI as technology companies here have exposure to global customers and almost 75 per cent of the $170-billion revenues of the technology industry comes from global customers.
In addition to this, India has over four million technology professionals and is the fastest growing market for smart phones. and is No 1 in terms of data consumption which will provide the core foundation for AI systems. Government policies such as the national AI policy as well as AI for inclusive economy will be drivers for AI in India. It is important that AI in its implementation is ethical and explainable for society to really buy into it,” he added.
Sunil Gopinath, CEO, Rakuten India, said that AI has wide applications across several industry verticals. It is transforming businesses and business models. One of the key concerns is that AI will affect jobs; however, he said that AI will only transform future jobs and will not have an impact on the overall job market.
The government has finally moved the meter that could push the sector towards viability, says M Ramesh
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...
It’s important to have the right asset allocation mix based on your risk profile and financial objectives
Since our last buy call in April 2019, the stock of gas importer and regasifier Petronet LNG has gained about ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
New products, steady input cost and strong demand forecast make the stock attractive
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-winning film is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...