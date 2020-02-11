‘Accurate decision-making is testimony to Karnataka’s significant advances in AI’

The Karnataka government has made significant advances in Artificial Intelligence (AI), which has led to more accurate decision making, said Prashant Kumar Mishra, Director – IT & BT and Managing Director, Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society.

Delivering the inaugural address at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) meet on AI Application, Digi-Tech Summit & Expo, Mishra said the State has led the IT revolution in India and has always been at the forefront in science and IT.

“With the setting up of the Artificial Intelligence Research Translation Park in association with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) the State government aims to prioritise AI pilot projects in several fields including agriculture, education, healthcare, transportation, financial services and urban management,” he added.

Themed “Shifting to applied intelligence”, the two-day summit will focus on creating enhanced awareness on AI and Machine Learning. Deliberations at the event will touch upon the rapid developments in the areas of Internet of Things, Data Analytics, Automation and Robotics from a user industry view point.

Krishnakumar Natrajan, Co-founder, Mindtree and Managing Partner, Mela Ventures, said that while the US and China are well ahead in Artificial Intelligence, India has a unique opportunity to lead the world in AI as technology companies here have exposure to global customers and almost 75 per cent of the $170-billion revenues of the technology industry comes from global customers.

In addition to this, India has over four million technology professionals and is the fastest growing market for smart phones. and is No 1 in terms of data consumption which will provide the core foundation for AI systems. Government policies such as the national AI policy as well as AI for inclusive economy will be drivers for AI in India. It is important that AI in its implementation is ethical and explainable for society to really buy into it,” he added.

Sunil Gopinath, CEO, Rakuten India, said that AI has wide applications across several industry verticals. It is transforming businesses and business models. One of the key concerns is that AI will affect jobs; however, he said that AI will only transform future jobs and will not have an impact on the overall job market.