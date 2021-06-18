Action will be taken against violators of oxygen price capping orders, Govt tells Kerala HC

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
The State government on Friday informed the Kerala High Court that stringent and timely action will be taken against the persons/companies, which violate the Government order against hike in the price of liquid oxygen as well the order of the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) capping the price of medical oxygen.
The submission was made by the government counsel when a writ petition by the Kerala Private Hospitals Association against the hike in the medical oxygen came up for hearing before Justice V.G.Arun.
Also read: Finance Ministry notifies GST rate cuts on Covid essentials
The government further submitted in a statement that the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority NPPA), on behalf of the Union Government had fixed the maximum price (ex-factory) excluding GST for liquid medical oxygen and oxygen inhalation cylinder (medicinal gas) at ₹15.22 and ₹25.71 respectively, as per an order dated September 25, 2020. The price included the transportation cost of liquid medical oxygen cylinder. These caps on the prices of liquid medical oxygen and oxygen inhalation cylinders (medicinal gas) had later been extended up to September 30, 2021.
The statement also said that as per an order issued on May 6, 2021, the State Government had prohibited black marketing or unaccounted sale, profiteering, and other unethical practices by hiking the price of life-saving medical oxygen during the times of its perceived scarcity.
The Association in its petition said that medical oxygen supply agencies had all of a sudden hiked the price of oxygen and started demanding reimbursement under the head of “Covid mitigating expenses” and “additional transportation and handling expenses”. At a time when the private hospitals were struggling to provide affordable quality care to Covid patients, the untimely hike in the price of medical oxygen was unlawful. It was nothing but black marketeering and unethical practice. The hike would hamper the uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen. it said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
Marjane Satrapi’s cult comic ‘Persepolis’ on a young Iranian girl negotiating teenage in the midst of war has ...
Celebrating Pride month with a round-up of podcasts offering a range of perspectives from the LGBTQ+ community
A 10,000-strong group of women has been spreading awareness about Covid-19 and the need for a jab
An abiding commitment to learning and a spirit of self-discovery turn young leaders into industry doyens
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...